Florida Emergency Operations Center hit with COVID-19

The facility is being deep cleaned over the weekend and is set to reopen on Monday.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Part of the Florida Division of Emergency Management is closed after 12 employees tested positive for coronavirus.

Agency spokesman Jason Mahon said Saturday that the main facility was going through a deep clean over the weekend and would reopen Monday.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management Director, Jared Moskowitz, released a statement on Twitter regarding the cases and steps the EOC has taken for the safety of its employees since February.

"The safety of my employees and their families is paramount. It is why we have had aggressive screening, temperature checks, since February, Mandatory masks and testing. We will continue to operate and respond throughout this period. We are all in this together. "

The latest round of tests Thursday found four positive employees, prompting the shutdown. Non-positive workers were either moved to other areas of the facility or told to work from home.

For the last several weeks, the EOC said it has been conducting biweekly testing and has mandated masks. To keep up with the workload during this time, the center has instituted teleworking.

