Owe rent? Haven't paid your utilities? New Florida program can help

The state received $1.4 billion in emergency rental assistance funds. Part of that is going to be given out through DCF.
Our Florida is helping Floridians with emergency rental assistance.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you are having a hard time paying rent or your utilities, the state is taking applications for emergency rental assistance. 

You can go to the website OurFlorida.com to apply. The state is going to help those with low incomes or those who have been unemployed in the last 90 days. Landlords can also apply.

The Department of Children and Families has $800 million in federal funds to give out through this program. The disaster and recovery consulting firm Tidal Basin is helping the state administer the program.

