Gov. Ron DeSantis extends Florida's foreclosure and eviction moratorium

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extended the state's eviction and foreclosure moratorium until Oct. 1 through an executive order late Monday.

It was set to expire on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Originally issued toward the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the moratorium is an effort to provide some relief to people who are struggling to remain in their homes because of a sudden loss of income.

There have been changes with how property owners can initiate a foreclosure or eviction, however. Landlords still can begin the process, but the executive order stops the final action.

People are only protected if they have been affected by the pandemic, not if their lease expires or because of non-payment for an issue not related to the virus.

Click or tap here to view the executive order with the recent changes.

