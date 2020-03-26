ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The shortage of masks and personal protective equipment in the U.S. has healthcare workers expressing their concern, states pushing for more supplies and people at home looking to help in any way that they can.

Including St. Petersburg College Humanities and Fine Arts Chair Jonathan Barnes who is using a 3D printer to create face shields for our healthcare professionals on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The idea started when Barnes learned his friend, an emergency room physician in Ocala, was looking for PPE. Barnes used his personal 3D printer to create his first round of face shields but knew more was needed to help increase production.

“I quickly realized it wasn’t enough,” Barnes said.

That’s when St. Petersburg College leadership gave Barnes the green light to bring home two printers. Now, Barnes can make six shields every four hours.

So far, Barnes has donated more than 30 shields to healthcare workers across the state in St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Sarasota, Orlando and Ocala. He’s even sent some up the coast to Maryland.

“The doctor who picked them up yesterday was super excited because the supplies are incredibly limited,” Barnes said. “The feedback from all the doctors has been really positive.”

Barnes plans on continuing his efforts as long as he has materials to do so.

“It seems like the right thing to do,” he said. “Those people are the front-line heroes going into battle without proper equipment.”

