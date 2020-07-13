$600 extra unemployment benefit ends days earlier in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — People collecting the extra $600 a week from unemployment only have a couple of more weeks to see that benefit end up in their bank account.
The extra payment on top of Florida's $275 in weekly unemployment comes to an end on July 31 as stipulated in the CARES Act stimulus package, but Florida will pay that out through the last full week prior.
"The CARES Act specifies that Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit payments will end after payments for the last week of unemployment before July 31, 2020," the U.S. Department of Labor said in a statement in April.
July 31 falls on a Friday, but Florida's unemployment week ends on a Saturday. So, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity will pay out the last $600 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance on Saturday, July 25.
The agency says on its website:
"Floridians may be eligible for up to $275 + $600 in weekly benefits. The additional $600 applies to weeks of unemployment beginning March 29, 2020, and ends July 25, 2020."
After July 31, Florida's unemployment benefits will fall back to the weekly payment of $275.
Democrats wanted to extend the $600 benefits through January 2021, but the idea was not embraced by President Donald Trump's administration.
RELATED: Is your unemployment info safe?
- Florida reports highest new single-day COVID-19 numbers, more than any other state
- Florida sees uptick in deaths following spikes in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations
- Army veteran dies from coronavirus at 37; friends hope his death will serve as cautionary tale
- Three armed men broke into a gun enthusiast's home. The sheriff says he shot them one-by-one.
- 'We're the epicenter' | Epidemiologists say action to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Florida needs to be taken now
- 'It's not the same for everyone, and no one's safe': 25-year-old shares her battle with COVID-19
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter