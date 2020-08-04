FLORIDA, USA — Pressure is mounting on Florida officials to make jobless benefits retroactive as the state's newly unemployed continue having problems filing claims with the state’s problem-riddled unemployment system.

And Florida's congressional Democrats called Tuesday on Gov. Ron DeSantis to extend unemployment benefits beyond the current 12-week limit and raise the $275 a week cap, which is among the lowest in the country.

It remained unclear Tuesday how quickly Florida can begin issuing checks to hundreds of thousands of jobless who are left without income by stay-at-home orders and the virus-induced downturn.

Florida has topped 14,500 confirmed virus cases with 295 deaths.

