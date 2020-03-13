Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will activate certain components of the Florida National Guard to support areas of the state that need help responding to the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

The exact details surrounding the activation are not yet known.

"We think if we have National Guard support, they could help augment medical staff shortages, potentially could help expand testing resources and even potentially set up field medical clinics," Gov. DeSantis said during a news conference on Friday.

Watch the governor's full statement by clicking here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

