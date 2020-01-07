Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extends eviction moratorium to August

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extended the state's moratorium on evictions and mortgage foreclosures until Aug. 1 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The statewide ban previously was set to expire in just hours on July 1.
DeSantis ordered the moratorium in early April as COVID-19 spread in an effort to provide relief to people who might have lost their job and in turn, their income, to pay rent.
The Orlando Sentinel reports landlords across the state have already filed court paperwork to remove tenants in anticipation of the order's end, and thousands of Floridians faced the prospect of becoming homeless in days.
DeSantis was asked Tuesday afternoon if he was going to extend the moratorium on evictions. He responded, "Anyone else want to ask a new question?"
Courts can resume processing eviction cases when the moratorium expires, the Sentinel said.
RELATED: St. Pete approves more than $1 million in state, federal funding to help struggling renters, homeowners
