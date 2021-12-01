x
Coronavirus

Gov. DeSantis to speak in The Villages

DeSantis' speech comes as counties across the Tampa Bay area prepare to administer more COVID-19 vaccines.
Credit: AP Photo/Chris O'Meara
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, Fla.

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be holding a press conference Tuesday at 9 a.m. at The Villages.

The governor's office did not say exactly what the conference would be about.

It also comes one day after Florida added 11,576 new coronavirus cases for Jan. 10, according to the Department of Health's latest report.

A total of 1,488,586 people in Florida have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Last month, Florida became the third state to report more than 1 million cases, after California and Texas. Florida alone added 315,149 new cases of COVID-19 in December -- roughly 6,000 fewer cases than the peak in July.

So far this January, the state has reported 165,271 cases.

   

