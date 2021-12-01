Gov. DeSantis to speak in The Villages

DeSantis' speech comes as counties across the Tampa Bay area prepare to administer more COVID-19 vaccines.

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be holding a press conference Tuesday at 9 a.m. at The Villages.

The governor's office did not say exactly what the conference would be about.

DeSantis' speech comes as counties across the Tampa Bay area prepare to administer more COVID-19 vaccines.

It also comes one day after Florida added 11,576 new coronavirus cases for Jan. 10, according to the Department of Health's latest report.

A total of 1,488,586 people in Florida have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Last month, Florida became the third state to report more than 1 million cases, after California and Texas. Florida alone added 315,149 new cases of COVID-19 in December -- roughly 6,000 fewer cases than the peak in July.

So far this January, the state has reported 165,271 cases.

