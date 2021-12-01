Gov. DeSantis to speak in The Villages

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be holding a press conference Tuesday at 9 a.m. at The Villages.
The governor's office did not say exactly what the conference would be about.
DeSantis' speech comes as counties across the Tampa Bay area prepare to administer more COVID-19 vaccines.
It also comes one day after Florida added 11,576 new coronavirus cases for Jan. 10, according to the Department of Health's latest report.
A total of 1,488,586 people in Florida have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began.
Last month, Florida became the third state to report more than 1 million cases, after California and Texas. Florida alone added 315,149 new cases of COVID-19 in December -- roughly 6,000 fewer cases than the peak in July.
So far this January, the state has reported 165,271 cases.
- Man seen carrying Pelosi's lectern in Capitol riot released on $25K bond
- Rudy Giuliani faces having membership to New York State Bar revoked
- Feds investigating case of Florida manatee found with 'Trump' marked on its back
- Sheriff: 71 men arrested in undercover Hillsborough County human trafficking investigation
- County-by-county COVID-19 vaccine information for Tampa Bay seniors
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter