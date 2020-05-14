When will gyms reopen in Florida? Governor to make announcement in Jacksonville Friday

DeSantis said that he will be in Jacksonville to make the announcement, though did not provide a time.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — During a news conference on Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says he will be making an announcement about re-opening gyms across the state on Friday.

"We're going to have an announcement tomorrow that's going to encompass the gyms," he said. "First of all, this is a virus that if you’re in good shape, you’re probably gonna be OK. So why would we want to dissuade people from going to be in shape?... I think it's really important for people to have access to gym and exercise."

Gyms across Florida have been closed for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In Georgia, gyms and fitness centers have been reopened since April 24.

Also during the news conference, DeSantis also announced that Broward County and Miami-Dade would be entering Phase 1 of the reopening process starting next week.

Almost two weeks ago, DeSantis excluded Miami-Dade and Broward from the Phase 1 reopening due to a large number of positive COVID-19 cases.

However, Desantis says that South Florida counties have been doing an excellent job in flattening the curve in recent days with testing numbers trending downward.