TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Florida.

But, Florida’s Surgeon General, Scott Rivkees, told WPEC there were four people in the state “under investigation.” Rivkees said the people who were being checked out had come from restricted travel areas.

Rivkees told WESH there had previously been more than a dozen others who had also been under investigation and tested negative. There were also 152 people who are being monitored at home, according to WPEC.

What it means to be a person under investigation is that they could have coronavirus because they have traveled to the high-risk areas and have respiratory symptoms.

The Florida Department of Health has a website set up for the latest information on coronavirus in the state.

To stay safe from the coronavirus, health experts say you should wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60-percent alcohol. Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home when you are sick.

More than 80,000 cases have been confirmed across the globe, with most of them in China. There have been almost 3,000 deaths.

