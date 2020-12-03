TAMPA, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis is calling for an increase in testing for COVID-19. He says the state bought 2,500 COVID-19 test kits, which will be distributed to 50 different hospitals.

By this weekend, the state of Florida will be able to test 625,000 people for COVID-19.

The governor says hospitals running the tests will mean results coming back faster.

“If they're able to do that in their own labs in the hospitals, the turnaround time can be quicker, and they will be able to make better use of their resources in these healthcare facilities,” he said.

The state has relied heavily on its three public health labs in Tampa, Jacksonville and Miami. The director of the Hillsborough County Department of Health, Dr. Doug Holt, says the lab can meet current demand and return results within 24 hours.

Holt spoke Thursday morning in Tampa as representatives from major health care systems addressed what they are doing to prepare for containing COVID-19.

HCA West Florida Division says it is not testing. It relies on the Department of Health but can use outside labs if needed.

BayCare Health System is testing and using private laboratories to process tests of its patients. They have received 13 test results. All were negative.



Tampa General Hospital is working to test its team members, doctors and patients in the hospital. They have not had any cases of COVID-19.

AdventHealth West Florida Division did have a positive case at its Wesley Chapel location. The man was exposed on March 1. And, according to the Florida Department of Health, it was travel-related.

According to AdventHealth West Florida, this man called ahead, was identified as a potential case, and the hospital implemented protocols to prevent exposure to others. He was isolated in a negative pressure room, treated and has been released.

Nationally, LabCorp is running several thousand tests a day, and they want to increase that. Quest Diagnostics says within the next six weeks, they’ll be able to run tens of thousands of tests a week.

Infectious disease experts say as testing expands, there will be more cases of COVID-19. The goal is to make sure that is because of testing and not because the virus is spreading.

Testing is critical to containment as doctors can quickly identify patients who have it, who needs to be quarantined and who else was exposed.

It’s important to remember that you should not walk into a clinic and demand to be tested. You will put others at risk.

Call your doctor first if you have reason to believe you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 or you have a cough, fever and difficulty breathing. They’ll tell you what to do next, and a doctor has to order the COVID-19 test.

Public health officials also told 10Investigates’ Courtney Robinson that if you demand to be tested, then you will need to self-isolate until results come back clearing you.

