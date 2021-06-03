x
Florida House passes bill that shields businesses from COVID lawsuits

The legislation would only protect businesses if they made an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Jeffrey Holinka wears a protective face mask as he waits to receive an order at the On Ocean 7 Cafe along Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Fla. during the new coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Ocean Drive was closed to traffic as restaurants in Miami Beach reopened Wednesday after being closed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's House has passed a bill that would shield businesses from any lawsuits pertaining to COVID violations if the business made an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

The 83-31 vote on Friday divided Republicans in support of the legislation and Democrats who opposed it.  

Republicans said businesses are suffering because of the pandemic and shouldn't have to worry about frivolous lawsuits. Democrats said people shouldn’t lose access to courts if a business failed to protect employees or customers. 

Under the bill, HB 7,  in order to bring a COVID-19-related lawsuit to a business, the person suing must have a sworn statement from a physician. The medical expert would have to prove that the plaintiff's coronavirus infection was a direct result of the business' actions. Opponents of the bill say physicians are not qualified to make such judgments. 

Also, a judge can dismiss a lawsuit if they determine a business tried its best to comply with "government-issued" guidance. 

The House also passed a bill that would make it a felony to profit off a pandemic by making false or misleading marketing claims about personal protective equipment or the availability or access to vaccines. 

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

