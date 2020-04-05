BOCA RATON, Fla. — A South Florida ICU nurse claims her condo rental application was denied because her job brings her in contact with coronavirus patients.

Jennifer Piraino says she was told her to pick up her application and the $100 money order for a background check. When she asked why, she was told she was rejected “just with everything going on.”

Piraino says she's filing an equal opportunity complaint against the management company, and representatives won't respond to her calls or emails.

Greta Tremmel owns the Boca Raton condo unit and is trying to rent it to Piraino. She organized a picket line outside the complex Friday, where she and a number of residents said it was wrong for a front line worker to be refused housing during the pandemic.

Pointe Management Group and the condo association president have not responded to requests for comment.

