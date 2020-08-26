How safe are you being during the coronavirus pandemic? A new Florida survey could tell you

The survey asks you to review your decisions with respect to COVID-19 related situations to see how your actions impact your health and the health of others.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Floridians are now able to get a glimpse of if their behavior during the coronavirus pandemic has been safe and beneficial to their health -- or not.

The Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA) and Gov. Ron DeSantis recently released an online survey that allows Florida residents to self-assess their "COVID-19 behaviors."

“Protecting Florida’s most vulnerable has been my administration’s main focus during this COVID-19 pandemic,” DeSantis wrote in a release. “With the Florida Safe Survey, we hope to further mitigate the spread of this disease and bring another layer of protection to those most at risk of severe symptoms from COVID-19.”

The survey asks you to review your decisions with respect to coronavirus-related situations to see how your different actions impact your health and the health of others.

"Floridians across the state have a new opportunity to make a difference during these unprecedented times,” first lady Casey DeSantis said. “This is a chance for Florida’s aging population to ensure they are doing everything they can to get the best Safe Behavior Score possible with respect to COVID-19.

"Through this incredible innovation, we are given the opportunity to save lives.”

You can find the survey at FloridaSafeSurvey.com and officials say it only takes a few minutes to complete. Those who choose to take the survey can do so anonymously.

According to the website, after taking the survey you will receive "a custom report based on your life and habits, find out how likely you are to get or spread COVID-19, how severe it might be if you get sick, steps to reduce your risks, and ways to have your needs met during the pandemic."

