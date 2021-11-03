Florida lawmakers target local emergency orders with new bill

HB 945 would limit the duration of emergency orders issued by local governments.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's been a little more than a year since the coronavirus pandemic hit Florida and now, as the fight against it continues, the state House is considering a proposal restricting local government orders involving public health emergencies.

"It's making sure that during a state of emergency or whatever is declared that the duration is limited and that they have to be very specific in what they accomplish," Rep. Bob Rommel (R-Naples) who sponsored the bill said.

House Bill 945 passed the House Pandemics & Public Emergencies Committee this week.

"I'm a big believer in the constitution and protecting liberties. There are some places where things are still locked down and people can't make a living and we want to make sure it doesn't happen in Florida," Rommel said.

Some Republican committee members say this helps create a safeguard against restraints on civil liberties and that it's not about masks.

"This has nothing to do with masks at all, it's just to make sure when local government decides to put the order in for whatever reason it has to be limited in duration and clearly and narrowly defined," Rommel said.

But some Democrat committee members are not sold on that. Rep. Carlos G. Smith (D-Orlando) asked the following questions during the committee meeting this week:

"Is it your intent to pre-empt local governments from issuing mask mandates? They are obviously a big part in emergency responses. Can you please tell me yes or no?" Rep. Carlos G. Smith, D-Orlando, asked during the committee meeting this week.

As of now, local states of emergency can be ordered for seven days and extended indefinitely, in seven-day increments as needed. House Bill 945 would allow a maximum of 42 days approved in seven-day extensions.

"There's one more committee it needs to pass then it will go to the floor of the House. There's two versions of the bill in the Senate and for a bill to become law it needs to pass the House and Senate and get signed by the governor," Rommel said.