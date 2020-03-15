TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida National Guard said it will activate a special task force to help limit the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Task Force-Medical will be made up of medical professionals who will support the Florida Department of Health in Broward County.

The announcement of the task force came Sunday as Florida saw more than 100 positive cases of COVID-19 and four deaths.

Most cases in Florida are still linked to travel.

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fevers and dry coughs. The testing involves swabbing people's noses and the backs of their throats.

RELATED: Governor will activate parts of the Florida National Guard amid coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Live updates: Florida sees a spike in positive coronavirus cases

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter