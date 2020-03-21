TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida National Guard has more than 1,000 people working to help with the state's fight against the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The Florida National Guard said there were 1,010 Guardsmen on State Active Duty getting ready to expand community-based testing sites into Miami-Dade and Orange counties. Right now, there are already sites in Broward County, one of the places COVID-19 hit Florida the hardest.

The Florida National Guard said on its first day at the community-based testing sites in Broward County, it processed 572 cars and did 745 swab sample collections.

As of Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported there have been 603 positive cases of COVID-19 in Florida residents and 55 positive cases in non-Florida residents. They also said there had been 12 COVID-19 related deaths in the state.

