Florida reports 1,758 new COVID-19 cases following days of record spikes

Monday was the fifth day in a row with newly reported cases topping more than 1,600.

On Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported another 1,758 new cases of coronavirus in the state.

That number, along with the 2,106 new cases reported on Sunday, is a slight drop following several days of record-high spikes in single-day new cases. However, Monday marks the fifth day in a row with new cases topping more than 1,600.

There have now been 77,326 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. 2,938 people have died from coronavirus.

Last week, the state broke its single-day record for new cases each day from Thursday to Saturday. Here's how many cases were reported each day:

Thursday: 1,698

1,698 Friday: 1,902

1,902 Saturday: 2,581

On Sunday, the state reported 2,016 new positive cases, which was the first time in three days that Florida did not break its single-day record for new cases.

According to state data, 1,431,164 people have been tested for coronavirus with the percent positive rate at 5.4 percent.

Florida's second phase of reopening began 10 days ago on June 5, when places like movie theaters, bowling alleys and bars were allowed to reopen with restrictions. Gyms are now able to open at full capacity as long as social distancing and sanitation procedures are in effect.

The state began the first phase of reopening on May 4, which allowed restaurants, retail stores, museums, libraries and gyms to open with capacity and social distancing restrictions.

What other people are reading right now: