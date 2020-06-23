Florida reports another 3,289 new coronavirus cases

In response to a recent spike in newly-confirmed coronavirus cases statewide, Tampa Bay area leaders have been passing or considering new mandatory mask rules.

The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday reported another 3,289 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

It's the fifth time in a week the single-day number has topped 3,000.

The new cases come after the state on Monday surpassed the 100,000 cases mark with 2,926 new cases reported. Monday was also the first time in four days the number of new cases had been fewer than 3,000. Now, it's back above that mark.

According to the state's most recent data, the percent positivity rate for new cases in the last day was 10.89 percent.

Here's a breakdown of the new coronavirus cases reported by the state for the past week:

June 16 : 2,783

: 2,783 June 17 : 2,610

: 2,610 June 18 : 3,207

: 3,207 June 19 : 3,822

: 3,822 June 20: 4,049

4,049 June 21: 3,494

3,494 June 22: 2,926

2,926 June 23: 3,289

The state's report from Saturday, June 20, showed the biggest spike in single-day cases at 4,049.

There has not been a downward trajectory of documented cases or percent of positive cases within the last two weeks. The trend of new cases each day has been increasing, with single-day record highs reported multiple times since the beginning of June.

Florida has been battling a new outbreak since Phase Two of reopening began on June 5. One study has even said the state could become the next epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, state leaders point to an increase in testing for the jump in new positive cases.

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said in March there’s a pattern this virus follows: a rise in new cases first, then hospitalizations, followed by a bump in ICU visits and then, weeks later, we could experience a climb in deaths.

