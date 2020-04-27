PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A Pinellas Park woman who spent the last two weeks fighting on the coronavirus front lines in New York City was honored with a parade Sunday.

The Pinellas Park Police Department and Pinellas Park Fire Rescue heard about Carla Sieber's work as a critical care nurse in an NYC hospital and knew they needed to celebrate all her.

That's why, when Seiber returned Sunday, more than 10 cruisers, engines and trucks put on their lights and sirens parading down her street.

The engine blare could be heard echoing through the neighborhood.

"Our agency is supportive of all the medical professionals working on the front line. Thank you for your service Carla. We are all in this together," the police department wrote in a Facebook post.

Welcome home Carla, thank you for all that you do!

