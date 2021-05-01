Some Florida Publix stores to offer COVID-19 vaccines, governor announces

Select locations are located in Citrus, Hernando and Marion counties.

OCALA, Fla. — Select Publix locations in the Tampa Bay area and central Florida are slated to soon distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who provided no advance warning of the announcement, said Tuesday the distribution of 15,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine is part of a pilot with the grocery chain. Not all Publix locations in Florida will have the vaccine on-hand.

"A limited number of COVID-19 vaccines are on the way to select Publix pharmacies in Citrus, Hernando, and Marion counties," Publix's website says. "We’re preparing to make appointments through our online scheduling system while supplies permit, and to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals."

As the Publix website mentions, the appointment system is not yet online but is expected to be on Thursday. People aged 65 and older are eligible to receive a vaccine.

Here are the following locations that are planned to have COVID-19 vaccines on hand, while supplies last (updated as of Tuesday afternoon):

Citrus County

Crystal River - Crystal Springs Shopping Center, 6760 W. Gulf to Lake Highway

Homosassa - Shoppes of Sugarmill Woods, 9525 S. Suncoast Blvd.

Inverness - Publix Plaza Inverness, 1012 W. Main Street

Hernando County

Brooksville - Brooksville Square, 19390 Cortez Blvd.

Hernando - Shoppes of Citrus Hills, 2685 N. Forest Ridge Blvd.

Spring Hill - Shoppes at Avalon, 13455 County Line Road

Spring Hill - Publix at Seven Hills, 160 Mariner Blvd.

Spring Hill - Lakewood Plaza, 4365 Commercial Way

Spring Hill - Publix at Barclay, 14371 Spring Hill Drive

Spring Hill - Mariner Commons, 4158 Mariner Blvd.

Weeki Wachee - The Shoppes at Glen Lakes, 9595 Commercial Way

Marion County

Belleview - Belleview Commons

Dunnellon - Rainbow Square Shopping Center, 11352 N. Williams Street, Suite 400

Ocala - Forty East Shopping Center, 3450 E. Silver Springs Blvd.

Ocala - Canopy Oak Center, 8075 SW Highway 200, Unit 111

Ocala - Park View Commons, 3035 SE Maricamp Road

Ocala - The Shops at Foxwood, 2765 NW 49th Avenue, Suite 301

Ocala - Grand Oaks Town Center, 2575 SW 42nd Street, Suite 100

Ocala - Pearl Britain Plaza, 2647 NE 35th Street

Ocala - Churchill Square, 303 SE 17th Street

Ocala - Heather Island Plaza, 7578 SE Maricamp Road, Suite 100

Ocala - Heath Brook Commons, 5400 SW College Road, Suite 200

What other people are reading right now: