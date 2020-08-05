Gov. DeSantis: Florida sees record low rate for positive COVID-19 tests in one day

The governor said May 7 saw only 1.89 percent of people test positive for coronavirus.

While the statewide average is still a little more than 7 percent, Florida saw its best testing day on May 7, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis tweeted a graph Friday showing the daily positive rates since April 24. On May 7, the chart says only 1.89 percent of people who were tested for coronavirus tested positive.

The governor called it "the best testing day for Florida since the start" of the pandemic. He also said the state received 20,000 test results Thursday, which produced 358 new confirmed cases in Florida.

According to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health, 513,341 people have been tested so far for COVID-19. Out of that number, 39,199 people have tested positive and 474,142 have tested negative.

A total of 1,669 people in Florida have died because of coronavirus.

A recent report from the Associated Press said most states are falling short of coronavirus testing thresholds, including Florida. In many states, testing has been limited to those in the hospital, vulnerable people and medical workers.

The closest the White House has come to issuing detailed guidance on testing came during a recent briefing when senior administration officials said the government would provide each state enough supplies to screen at least 2.6 percent of their populations in May and June.

According to the Associated Press, about 40 percent of states currently meet the 2.6 percent testing threshold as of May 2. Based on the most recent DOH data, Florida has tested about 2.4 percent of its 21.48 million people.

AP's analysis said Florida's testing falls short, but DeSantis said the state is able to test 30,000 to 40,000 people a day if needed.