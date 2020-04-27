SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health announced the list of long-term care facilities in Florida with COVID-19 cases will include the number of cases.

This new information comes after push back over a lack of transparency following the release of the initial list. But, is it too late for this data?

10Investigates continues to hear from facilities saying they should never have been on the first list and are still suffering consequences of being named without any additional details.

The new information comes as 10Investigates has learned of 12 deaths at long-term care facilities in Sarasota County.

According to the District 12 medical examiner’s office, which oversees Manatee, Sarasota and DeSoto Counties, those deaths come from four facilities in that county.

Sarasota Point Rehab has had three COVID-19 deaths, which the facility had previously released to 10Investigates last week.

RELATED: Lack of transparency has many concerned for loved ones in nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Florida

Two of the facilities on the medical examiner’s list, were not found on the initial list released by the state. Tarpon Point Nursing and Rehab has one death according to the medical examiner and The Springs at Lake Pointe Woods is listed with two deaths.

Another facility, Brookdale Deer Creek, in Sarasota, has not released numbers for this facility or any of its company’s facilities. The medical examiner confirms six deaths at that facility.

10Investigates reached out to Brookdale Deer Creek, Tarpon Point Nursing and Rehab and The Springs at Lake Pointe Woods for comment.

Brookdale Deer Creek sent this statement:

"We are deeply saddened by the loss at our Brookdale Deer Creek Sarasota community and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends during this heartbreaking time. Our residents are an integral part of our Brookdale family and any loss of our family is felt throughout our community. We have been in touch with the families and are supporting them the best way we can.

"We are taking the threat posed by COVID-19 extremely seriously, are diligently monitoring our residents and associates for signs and symptoms and continue to work directly with local health officials to help ensure our residents and associates are safe and have the appropriate and necessary medical support.

"Our emergency response teams and experienced operational and clinical teams are working tirelessly to help minimize chances for exposure and additional transmission of the virus consistent with our established policies and procedures for contagious illnesses and the protocols recommended by the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County, Disease Intervention Services and the CDC. We have detailed protocols and plans in place to respond to the COVID-19 situation, prioritizing the health and wellness of our residents and community members.

A comprehensive summary of our practices, protocols and steps that Brookdale is taking to keep our residents & associates safe can be found at www.brookdalenews.com."

According to the District 12 Medical Examiner’s Office, they have handled 45 COVID-19 deaths in Manatee County, 33 COVID-19 caused deaths in Sarasota County and one COVID-19 caused death in Desoto County.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter