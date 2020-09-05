Executive order to reopen barbershops, salons: Staff must wear masks

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It is officially official: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Saturday to allow for the reopening of barbershops, hair and nail salons Monday, May 11.
But take note as there remain mandatory restrictions as detailed by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation:
- All customers need to be by appointment only
- Allow at least 15 minutes between the conclusion of an appointment and the beginning of the next appointment for proper disinfecting practices
- No group appointments are permitted
- Masks must be worn by all employees while performing personal services
The department encourages businesses to provide masks to its customers, remove all unnecessary high-touched items in the shop (such as magazines, newspapers, menus, etc.) and engage in deep cleaning prior to reopening.
The governor on Friday gave business owners the early heads up in a video posted on Twitter. It will happen exactly one week after Florida started phase one of its reopening plan, "Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan to Reopen Florida."
Phase one largely applied to restaurants and retail locations operating at 25 percent capacity, while maintaining social distancing guidelines. Noticeably missing were barbershops, hair and nail salons.
DeSantis has not yet set a time for when phase two will be put into motion; he said he'll be looking to other states and their challenges to make a decision for Florida.
