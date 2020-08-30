Florida Rep. Chris Latvala says he has tested positive for COVID-19

Latvala announced his positive case in a Facebook post Sunday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — "I was one of them" -- those are the word's Florida Rep. Chris Latvala used to share he was among the latest group of Floridians to test positive for COVID-19.

Latvala said he learned of his positive case on Saturday and is currently under care at Largo Medical Center.

"I have been experiencing symptoms for a day or 2 and self-isolating since Wednesday," Latvala wrote in a Facebook post. But, he wanted to let the public know he appreciates their prayers and that he will be fine.

The representative also took a moment to remind Floridians that the pandemic is not over and encouraged them to continue wearing masks, practice social distancing and to wash their hands.

He also thanked all "the heroes on the front lines" of the coronavirus pandemic, especially those at Largo Medical Center. Latvala said he is in awe of how well they are treating all those under their care.

According to the Facebook post, the representative should be heading home soon as he is in the hospital for only a short stay.

Latvala represents District 67 in the Florida House of Representatives. District 67 covers parts of Pinellas County.

What other people are reading right now:

