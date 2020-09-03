TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Update: In a series of tweets, Florida House Speaker Jose Oliva walked back an earlier statement about five lawmakers who attended conferences in Washington, D.C., where a person tested positive for COVID-19.

Turns out, these lawmakers not isolating themselves.

Oliva originally said Representatives Anthony Sabatini, Thad Altman, Kionne McGhee, Byron Donalds, Cord Byrd and a staff member were all at the Conservative Political Action Conference – and were voluntarily self-isolating in Florida – after learning someone at CPAC was infected.

Olivia later corrected himself and tweeted that Representatives McGhee and Donalds were actually at AIPAC – the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

But that wasn't the only revision.

After saying the lawmakers were in isolation to "set an example in the ongoing fight against COVID-19," he said they were all returning to the Capitol.

"After consultation with the Department of Health and In accordance with CDC protocols for disease control, all Members and staff were cleared. Regular order to the House will begin," Oliva tweeted.

Previous story below:

They attended the single largest annual gathering of conservatives, but 10 days after returning home from Washington, D.C., five Florida lawmakers learned someone at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) tested positive for coronavirus.

Now, they’re self-isolating and will submit to coronavirus testing “in an abundance of caution.”

House Speaker Jose Oliva said in a statement Florida House Representatives Anthony Sabatini, Thad Altman, Kionne McGhee, Byron Donalds, Cord Byrd and a staff member are all taking the precaution "in an effort to set an example in the ongoing fight against COVID-19."

So far, none of them have any symptoms of the virus, according to Oliva. He says they didn’t stay at the same hotel or attend any CPAC functions with the person who tested positive.

"In addition to the members’ proactive response, the House will implement sanitation protocols, including sanitizing desks and common areas to ensure Members, staff, and the public are provided reasonable assurance of cleanliness," Oliva said.

According to Fox News, the U.S. Capitol's attending physician said the infected person had contact with several members of Congress.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said Sunday he interacted with the person who tested positive, so he will stay home for two weeks just to be safe.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, walks on Capitol Hill in Washington after President Donald Trump was acquitted in an impeachment trial , Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

