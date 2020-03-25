TAMPA, Fla — Schools across Florida are making the transition to online learning until April 15. While teachers are still working this all out, they say they’re up for the challenge.

"It’s a little stressful, but I have a wonderful group of students," Jennifer Livornese said. She's a 5th-grade teacher at Hunter’s Green Elementary in Tampa.

"I wasn’t surprised that school moved on to an online situation," she said.

Hillsborough Public School teachers are using this first week of online learning to troubleshoot their online learning.

"Getting our lessons uploaded, acclimating students to the information coming to them," she explained.

She says they’ll officially begin collecting the students’ work next week. In her decades of experience educating, she can only think of one time that even compares to what's going on now.

"The only situation I can think of similar to this is I was working, teaching in Manhattan during the 9/11 crisis, and everything was shut down and I didn’t have access to my students or my school for a couple of days," she said.

In Pinellas county, they’re preparing to make the online switch, too.

"This week is an enrichment week for our students, our teachers are in training, going online taking classes, learning this new way of work," Principal Kathleen Young said.

This week, schools handed out devices to families who needed them in order to do work from home. Like everyone else, families there say they’re going to do the best they can with this new normal.

