TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida school children will not return to class until at least April 15 because of the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran, joining Gov. Ron DeSantis during a news conference Tuesday, said the state has directed K-12 schools to extend the timeline of people not going to campus mid-April.

DeSantis announced sweeping educational changes, affecting issues including student testing and grading.

Key points include, for the remaining part of the school year:

  • All remaining testing for school readiness, voluntarily pre-K and grades K-12 will be canceled.
  • Requirements for graduation and promotion in final course grades will be evaluated as though assessments did not exist.
  • Parents may choose to keep their children in the same grade for the 2020-21 school year.
  • K-9 grades will not be calculated for 2019-2020.

The April 15 date means, across the state, virtual learning will continue until then.

