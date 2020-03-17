TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida school children will not return to class until at least April 15 because of the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran, joining Gov. Ron DeSantis during a news conference Tuesday, said the state has directed K-12 schools to extend the timeline of people not going to campus mid-April.

DeSantis announced sweeping educational changes, affecting issues including student testing and grading.

Key points include, for the remaining part of the school year:

All remaining testing for school readiness, voluntarily pre-K and grades K-12 will be canceled.

Requirements for graduation and promotion in final course grades will be evaluated as though assessments did not exist.

Parents may choose to keep their children in the same grade for the 2020-21 school year.

K-9 grades will not be calculated for 2019-2020.

The April 15 date means, across the state, virtual learning will continue until then.

