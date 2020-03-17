TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida school children will not return to class until at least April 15 because of the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran, joining Gov. Ron DeSantis during a news conference Tuesday, said the state has directed K-12 schools to extend the timeline of people not going to campus mid-April.
DeSantis announced sweeping educational changes, affecting issues including student testing and grading.
Key points include, for the remaining part of the school year:
- All remaining testing for school readiness, voluntarily pre-K and grades K-12 will be canceled.
- Requirements for graduation and promotion in final course grades will be evaluated as though assessments did not exist.
- Parents may choose to keep their children in the same grade for the 2020-21 school year.
- K-9 grades will not be calculated for 2019-2020.
The April 15 date means, across the state, virtual learning will continue until then.
