More than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in children within 15 days of reopening schools, state data shows

TAMPA, Fla. — Schools are reopening across the state, with all 67 school districts resuming classes, in some capacity, by August 31.

Inevitably, there will be reported COVID-19 cases at schools. In fact, it's already happened right here in Tampa Bay area schools. This begs the question, have cases spiked since Florida schools have reopened?

Here's what the state data is showing.

According to data in the latest report from the Florida Department of Health, 48,928 children and teens under the age of 18 have tested positive for coronavirus since the state started recording data in March.

2,604 cases have been in children under a year old

7,644 cases have been in children between one and four years old

13,018 cases have been in children between five and 10 years old

8,281 cases have been in children between 11 and 13 years old

17,381 cases have been in children/teens between 14 and 17 years old

If you look back at the state's report released on Aug. 11, 15 days earlier, there were 42,761 confirmed cases, a difference of 6,167. The first school districts started classes the week of August 10.

What does this mean? Well, not necessarily anything significant. Without tabulating every confirmed case reported by all Florida schools, and because the school year is just beginning for most districts, there is no way to definitively tell if children going back to in-person learning has caused an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

In fact, if you compare the state's reports from Aug. 10 and Aug. 11, you'd see a case difference of 3,026 -- from 39,735 to 42,761.

Overall in Florida, there have been 608,722 confirmed coronavirus cases, in residents and non-residents, since the state started recording cases in March. You can find the latest information here.

Here in the Tampa Bay, several districts have started their own dashboards to track COVID-19 in schools.

