TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Saturday students won't be returning to classrooms this school year.

Instead, all Florida students will learn from home. The announcement comes amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and nationwide pushes to continue social distancing and isolation to combat disease spread.

Students across the state have been learning from home for weeks as the distancing learning was originally set to end April 15 and then got moved to May 1.

Now, Florida students likely won't physically return to school until the fall.

While online learning is embraced by universities and the home school community, many K-12 students and families have struggled to adjust with glitchy technology and parents working from home.

Just a few days ago, the University of South Florida and the University of Florida said they're both extending all-online classes through the summer semesters. UF students likely won't go back to class until Aug. 24.

When DeSantis first announced the distance learning guidelines, he also implemented sweeping changes affecting issues like testing and grading.

