Florida sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson.

Mascara is reported to be doing well after learning of his test results. The sheriff's office says he believes that he may have contracted the virus while at the July Florida Sheriff's Association Summer Conference in Bonita Springs.

The sheriff's initially to a COVID-19 test on July 31, three days after the conference wrapped, and is set to be retested on Monday.

According to data reported to the Florida Department of Health for Aug. 13, St. Lucie County has 6,125 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 23 of which are non-residents.

