Florida Southern College pauses all fall athletics after positive COVID-19 cases

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Fall sports have come to a halt at Florida Southern College in Polk County Thursday.
In a statement posted to the college's sports Facebook page, Director of Athletics and Dean of Wellness Drew Howard made the announcement.
Howard said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution after three men's lacrosse players tested positive for the virus.
"Three Florida Southern men's lacrosse student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, the college has paused all athletics activity while the men's lacrosse team is tested," he said.
The next steps will be determined once the team's test results come back, according to Howard.
Florida Southern College is home to more than 3,500 students ranging from nearly every state and 48 countries, according to its website. It is situated in the Lakeland area in Polk County.
"Since the pandemic began, athletic has been focused on the health of student-athletes. Through enhanced cleaning, mask requirements, physical distancing and more, Florida Southern is dedicated to creating a healthy environment for our student-athletes," Howard wrote.
