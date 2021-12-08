COVID-19 antibody treatment site eyed at Florida State Fairgrounds

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried approved the new site while continuing to emphasize the importance of vaccines as the strongest defense against COVID-19.

TAMPA, Fla. — Monoclonal antibody treatments are used to help those who test positive for COVID-19 feel better faster. And a center dedicated to providing coronavirus treatment may be coming soon to the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced Thursday that her office granted permission for the new site. She did emphasize, however, that vaccines are still the most effective way to prevent severe illness related to COVID-19.

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to the agriculture commissioner's office for more information on when the site is set to open. This story will be updated when we hear back.

“To be explicitly clear: vaccines remain the absolute number-one way to reduce transmission of COVID-19 and prevent severe disease, hospitalization, and death from the virus – proven by science and backed by the medical community. The massive spikes in COVID-19 cases driving our hospital system to the brink is largely by unvaccinated individuals," Fried said in a statement.

“For those who unfortunately test positive for COVID-19, monoclonal antibody therapy may help reduce symptoms when treated early, so we’re pleased to make the Florida State Fairgrounds available for those needing this treatment.”