Coronavirus

Florida to close 27 state-supported COVID-19 testing sites

Locations in Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas, and Sarasota Counties have closed or will close by Friday.
Credit: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
The Florida Department of Emergency Management announced that its 27 state-supported COVID-19 testing sites would close by May 28.

FDEM says the decision comes as nearly 10 million Floridians have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. And, FDEM says it has seen a decrease in demand for coronavirus testing. 

Because of this, the state says it will transition COVID-19 testing to locally-led efforts through the Florida Department of Health, county health departments, primary care providers and local governments. 

FDEM says COVID-19 testing will still be made available locally at nearly 200 locations state-wide. For a full list of locations closest to the soon-to-be-closed state-supported sites, click here.

While all state-run sites will close by May 28, many have already closed. Of the 27 state-supported testing sites, five are in the Tampa Bay area. 

Hillsborough County

  • Walk up testing site at Lee Davis Community Resource Center is permanently closed. 
  • Drive-thru testing site at University Mall (formerly at Raymond James Stadium) had its last day of testing May 21. 

Manatee County

  • Walk up testing site at Bradenton Area Convention Center is permanently closed.

Pinellas County

  • Drive-thru testing site at Tropicana Field is permanently closed.

Sarasota County

  • Drive-thru testing site at Sarasota Kennel Club is permanently closed.

Don't see your county on this list? Click here for more. 

