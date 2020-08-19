42 FSU students test positive for COVID-19

They were tested over a two-week period.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Forty-two students at Florida State University have tested positive for COVID-19 over a two-week period, a university spokesperson confirmed to 10 Tampa Bay.

All students are tested when they move into residence halls for the fall semester.

In total, FSU tested 3,222 students, faculty and staff members during the two-week period from Aug. 2 through Aug. 15. During that timeframe, 42 students and 5 employees tested positive for coronavirus.

"The positivity rate is approximately 1.46% for the members of our campus community who have taken advantage of the free testing provided by Florida State University during this time," a spokesperson told 10 Tampa Bay. "Many of the university’s employees were tested on campus throughout the summer."

Anyone who tests positive is instructed to isolate for 14 days per CDC guidelines.



