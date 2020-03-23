TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Despite growing calls for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to issue a statewide stay-at-home order to limit the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, he said that would "not be advisable."

But what the state can do now, DeSantis said, is to require people on domestic flights flying in from the New York City region -- a coronavirus hotspot -- to self-isolate for 14 days.

He plans on issuing an executive order Monday.

"That's the only way we can be sure that [the virus won't] be re-introduced in the state of Florida," DeSantis said.

States across the country, including Michigan and New York, have issued stay-at-home orders in recent days in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus. All have allowed certain workers, such as medical personnel and grocery store employees, to continue working.

DeSantis said "it's not clear to me" such an order would "even work."

RELATED: Where can I go? What does a ‘stay-at-home’ order mean?

RELATED: Latest on COVID-19 in Florida: Tampa mayor 'very frustrated' about lack of stay-at-home order

"I think given our circumstances, [a statewide stay-at-home order] would not be advisable," DeSantis said. "It would be a very blunt instrument. When you're ordering people to shelter in place, you are consigning a number -- probably hundreds of thousands of Floridians to lose their jobs, you're throwing their lives into potential disarray."

"And if that were something that were necessary statewide because the health comes first, that would be one thing, but if you look at Florida's situation right now, this is not a virus that's impacting every corner of the state. We have 20 counties that have zero cases at all, and we have about 25 counties that really only have a few cases."

What other people are reading right now:

https://tinyurl.com/rqxbo33FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter