TAMPA, Fla. — With August primaries, a November presidential election and no clear answers on when the coronavirus pandemic or social distancing will come to an end, local supervisors of elections are asking Gov. Ron DeSantis for more flexibility in overseeing the voting process to prevent a disastrous interruption of democracy.

“When you're talking about elections offices throughout the state, there is no one size fits all. That's why we need flexibility,” said Craig Latimer, Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections and president-elect of Florida Supervisors of Elections.

The Florida Supervisors of Elections, which represents elections supervisors in all 67 counties, sent a letter to DeSantis this week warning him about problems that could arise as a result of the pandemic.

“Supervisors of Elections encountered significant challenges with polling places becoming unavailable, difficulty in acquiring hand sanitizer and other supplies, and substantial numbers of poll workers deciding not to work, many at the last minute,” the letter reads.

The group then asked DeSantis to issue an executive order modifying current statutory procedures to allow counties to make changes to the election process based on needs. Some of the changes could include: allowing local supervisors of elections to add additional early voting sites and allowing counties to start early voting up to 22 days ahead of the election. The location of polling sites could also be changed.

“We don't know where this is going to be in August,” Latimer said. “And I'm going to tell you something. It was heartbreaking on March 17 to get calls from people that intended to go out and vote on election day, but now they were in that over 65 category and it was not going to be safe for them to go out.”

