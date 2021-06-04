Florida courts get OK to lift mask, social-distancing rules

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The chief justice of Florida's Supreme Court says the state's justice system will soon be able to conduct court proceedings without masks and social-distancing.
Chief Justice Charles Canady issued an administrative order on Friday lifting the rules put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The state's top jurist says the restrictions can now be lifted because of increased vaccination rates and updated guidance from health officials.
Chief judges may drop the mask and distancing requirements in courtrooms as of June 21 and no later than Aug. 2.
The order also allows courts to take steps to lift the suspension of speedy-trial requirements.
