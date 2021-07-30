Here's what each Florida theme park's mask rule is

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reversed its mask recommendations for fully vaccinated people.

It seems like it was just yesterday when fully vaccinated people were given the good news to ditch their masks both indoors and out. However, with the delta variant causing COVID-19 cases to surge across the country – especially here in Florida – health officials are asking everyone to mask up.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed its mask recommendations for fully vaccinated people, urging that even they should wear face coverings while indoors in parts of the U.S. where there's high transmission of the delta variant. That includes nearly all of Florida.

The state appears "red hot" on the newest map published by the CDC that shows every corner of the state dealing with high transmission of coronavirus.

The news has caused several businesses to change their mask policies as well.

So, if you're looking to get away and enjoy some fun rides and attractions. Here's what you should know about each Florida theme park's mask policy:

Disney World

Let's get the big one out of the way. Starting July 30, Walt Disney World is requiring all guests ages two and up to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The face-covering requirement applies while guests are on Disney buses, the monorail and Disney Skyliner. That policy hasn't changed, according to the theme park's website.

Masks will also be required when guests enter and ride attractions.

Face coverings will be optional for all guests in outdoor common areas.

For more information on Disney World's mask policy, click here.

Busch Gardens

Bush Gardens Tampa Bay is recommending guests wear masks while indoors.

That means guests will not be required to mask up, but they are recommended to in designated indoor spaces regardless of the vaccination status of both guests and employees.

Those visiting Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will not be required to provide proof of vaccination.

Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando employees are being required to mask up while working. Masks for fully vaccinated people are not required indoors or outdoors.

Unvaccinated guests are required to wear masks indoors, but the park says it does not ask for proof of vaccination.

Legoland

Starting Aug. 2, Legoland will recommend all guests wear face coverings indoors while at the theme park resort.

The theme park is not mandating masks at this time. Wearing masks outdoors throughout the theme park will be optional for guests.