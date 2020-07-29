Florida to close state-run COVID-19 testing sites due to tropical weather

While the coronavirus pandemic is ongoing, hurricane season is underway, too.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — State-run COVID-19 testing sites will be closed Friday through Tuesday in advance of potential impacts from Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine.

Tom Iovino, the spokesman for the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County, confirmed their closures, including the single state-run testing site in the county: Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater.

WCTV-TV reports the Florida Division of Emergency Management in an email sent to test site managers said all sites will be closed at the end of business Thursday. If the storm clears Florida and there is minimal damage, they can reopen as early as Tuesday, according to the email.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, which remains forecast to become Tropical Storm Isaias at some point, is tracking westward in the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center expects the system to move across several of the islands, potentially bringing tropical-storm-force winds into the Florida Keys and South Florida as early as Friday evening.

Florida has several state-run COVID-19 testing sites in 23 counties, offering walk-up and drive-thru testing options. In Tampa Bay, those include Raymond James Stadium, Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater and University Town Center.

See the state's website for a full list of locations.

People seeking to get a COVID-19 test should check with their doctor or county for a list of available options. The Florida Department of Health also has a county-by-county guide of local testing sites.

