ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — To help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and to keep toll collector's safe, the Florida Department of Transportation will temporarily not accept cash for tolls.
Tolls will be required, but they will be collected through an electronic process.
This begins at 12 p.m. Thursday.
Customers can still pay with coins where no toll operator is present.
SunPass and interoperable customers will continue to have tolls posted to their accounts.
- Cars without a SunPass will be billed for toll transactions at the posted cash toll rate and receive a Toll Enforcement Invoice in the mail. The invoice administrative fee of $2.50 will temporarily be waived.
- Drivers who elect to become SunPass customers will receive several benefits including a discount on tolls of nearly 25 percent. SunPass works on all Florida toll roads and most bridges.
