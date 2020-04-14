TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — There now are more than 1,000 people answering the phones to help assist Florida residents through the unemployment process, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, though the website leaves more to be desired.

The crush of people filing through the Department of Economic Opportunity's neglected online system has created a backlog of applications that have yet to be processed.

DeSantis offered a few advancements during a news conference Tuesday: Wait times on the phones have "improved dramatically," and the first batch of federal checks have gone out today.

The state offers a maximum weekly benefit of $275 per week for up to 12 weeks, while the $2 trillion "Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act,'' or "CARES Act," provides an additional $600 each week.

RELATED: How to protect your stimulus check from scammers

RELATED: The IRS is now depositing coronavirus stimulus checks | Here's what you need to know

Florida's assistance can come in either a debit card or direct deposit, while DeSantis said the extra $600 from the federal government will come in the mail as a physical check.

Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis gives update on COVID-19 Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state’s emergency management director are going over Florida’s continuing response to the coronavirus pandemic. https://bit.ly/2XBlZCI Posted by 10 Tampa Bay on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

The state in recent weeks has added more servers and a mobile-friendly site to help people get through the process, though errors and delays still are being reported.

RELATED: Florida unemployment claims stalled by clogged websites

RELATED: Unemployment benefits website overloaded with unprecedented number of applications

WKMG-TV reports the state has signed contracts totaling $119 million in an attempt to deal with the number of people seeking unemployment benefits. The Department of Economic Opportunity has been able to answer about 2 percent of all phone calls with an average wait time of 400 minutes or a little under seven hours.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter