TAMPA, Fla — Thousands of workers laid off due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic are in anguish not just over losing their jobs, but also over their inability to access online assistance through the state’s unemployment website and phone lines.

It’s a statewide problem that officials were warned about long before the coronavirus outbreak.

“It's something that needs attention. It's been broken for a while,” said Logan Joseph. Joseph was recently laid off from his job as a server at Datz in Tampa and has been trying unsuccessfully to apply for unemployment assistance through the state.

He said he has identified multiple failures through the state’s Department of Economic Opportunity unemployment application portal.

“I want them to know that the system is antiquated. It's been antiquated and it has needed change well before a global pandemic,” he said. “…There will probably be other ramifications. When people don't have access to money, crime increases...So, I would say take the proactive approach to our local government, fix these systems, overhaul that website.”

According to a report from the Florida Auditor General, the system has been riddled with problems and the governor was warned last year. The audit showed the state was aware the unemployment assistance website had serious problems, but it’s unclear if any have been fixed.

The state is working with a contractor to improve the website where those who have lost jobs can apply for assistance.

