TAMPA, Fla. — Universities across the state are moving all classes online amid the growing number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases across the globe.

The Florida Board of Governors said all state universities will have to make plans to transition to online courses "as soon as possible" because of the outbreak.

State university campuses will stay open and operations will continue.

The University of South Florida said the health and safety of its students is its highest priority. University leaders said they were working closely with local, state and federal agencies to keep an eye on coronavirus updates.

A letter from the state university system said students who are on spring break should not go back to campus for at least two weeks after spring break.

