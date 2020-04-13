TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Second only to toilet paper, face masks are one of the most in-demand items right now.
Thanks to one woman, it's something the Tarpon Springs Police Department won't have to worry about running out of anytime soon.
Pamela Paone spent her weekend making masks for local officers. T.S.P.D. shared their thanks for Paone in a Facebook post, including a picture collage of six workers in their new masks.
"We thank you for your generosity and effort to help us do our job safer and keep our families safe," the department said.
RELATED: Making free masks: St. Pete costume shop puts sewing machines to good use
RELATED: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office makes and donates face masks
RELATED: Florida man making protective boxes to protect ER doctors
RELATED: Sewing for St. Pete - Masks for COVID 19
RELATED: Tampa Bay group makes masks for medical workers and they need your help
RELATED: Have materials, know how to sew? Moffitt taking mask donations
RELATED: The safe, healthy way to remove a face mask
What other people are reading right now:
- These essential workers could get $25,000 in hazard pay under 'Hero Fund' plan
- Union: Chief said deputy's coronavirus death caused by homosexual events
- IRS deposits first economic aid payments
- FedEx worker sanitizes package before delivering to immunocompromised home
- Publix employee at South Pasadena store tests positive for coronavirus
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter