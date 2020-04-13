TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Second only to toilet paper, face masks are one of the most in-demand items right now.

Thanks to one woman, it's something the Tarpon Springs Police Department won't have to worry about running out of anytime soon.

Pamela Paone spent her weekend making masks for local officers. T.S.P.D. shared their thanks for Paone in a Facebook post, including a picture collage of six workers in their new masks.

"We thank you for your generosity and effort to help us do our job safer and keep our families safe," the department said.

RELATED: Making free masks: St. Pete costume shop puts sewing machines to good use

RELATED: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office makes and donates face masks

RELATED: Florida man making protective boxes to protect ER doctors

RELATED: Sewing for St. Pete - Masks for COVID 19

RELATED: Tampa Bay group makes masks for medical workers and they need your help

RELATED: Have materials, know how to sew? Moffitt taking mask donations

RELATED: The safe, healthy way to remove a face mask

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter