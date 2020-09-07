Florida woman says stepfather waited 30 hours in emergency room to get a bed

Danielle Spallone says her stepdad, Vance, is battling stage four cancer.

TAMPA, Fla. — A local woman says her step-father waited for 30 hours in the emergency room to get a bed in the Intensive Care Unit.

Danielle Spallone says her stepdad, Vance, is battling stage four cancer.

Her mom found him unresponsive on Thursday.

She called for help.

Paramedics took him away in an ambulance but she was not allowed to be with him because of COVID-19 precautions.

"The one call she got said he was in really bad shape. And then 30 hours later he was still in the ER, they’re attending to him, but they tell her he needs to be in the ICU because he was septic and there’s no ICU beds because they're all full with COVID patients.He was taken to Morton Plant Hospital," Spallone said.

Spallone says the doctors and nurses were amazing but were overwhelmed because of the number of COVID-19 patients taking up ICU beds.

Spallone says, "He had to wait until they could restructure and make another floor on the ICU floor to move him there and then on Friday they told him if he would’ve tried to come on Friday he would’ve been turned away because they’re overwhelmed and they can’t take any more patients. He could have not made it depending on where they rerouted him."

So she posted her story on social media.

She says she felt she needed to tell people to wear masks and social distance from others.

"I just really want people to know that this is not a hoax. These doctors and nurses are not making things up. These people really are sick and it’s affecting everybody whether you have it or you don’t have it. If you know somebody who doesn’t take this seriously feel free to tell them my story," Spallone said.

In a statement, the hospital system wrote:

"BayCare’s top priority is the health and well-being of our patients and the community. As COVID-19 cases continue to increase across Florida, Tampa Bay area hospitals have seen available hospital bed capacity decline significantly in the past month. Our hospitals across the system, including Morton Plant Hospital, are no exception. We activate plans to expand capacity as demand arises.In addition, we announced late last week that BayCare will begin reducing the number of non-urgent surgeries performed in our Pinellas County hospitals to ensure there is capacity for a growing number of severely-ill COVID-19 patients. We also continue working together with officials and other health systems across the region to properly respond to the pandemic."

Spallone's stepfather is out of the hospital and has a round of chemo next week.

What other people are reading right now: