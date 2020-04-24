TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — "The unemployment process in Florida is BROKEN but it is not a good idea to organize in person rallies to try to fix the system."

That's what Kayla Langborgh wrote on facebook. She's the organizer behind Florida's unemployment virtual protest.

Langborgh who works in the events industry in Jacksonville stopped getting paid on March 17. She immediately filed for unemployment but got stuck in what she's calling, "pending purgatory."

She said after seeing so many people on social media complain about all kinds of problems and delays associated with Florida's unemployment process, she decided to organize a rally.

With social distancing in mind, Langborgh asked people to post pictures of themselves with signs and tag Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Rick Scott.

Meanwhile, for Floridians who’ve struggled to file unemployment claims, the state had an unwelcome message Friday morning. The unemployment site is shut down for maintenance again. It's scheduled to be back up Monday morning.

