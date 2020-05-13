Floridians see progress in unemployment website but there's more work still to be done

More Floridians report they’ve finally gotten their unemployment applications accepted.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With Florida still struggling to shake off frustration and confusion surrounding the state’s unemployment website, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday added to the confusion providing information conflicting with instructions from Florida’s troubled unemployment website.

“We also extended the waiver for doing the two-week re-certification until the end of the month,” DeSantis said during a news conference.

The Department of Economic Opportunity issued conflicting information indicating applicants actually do need to log back on every two weeks to confirm they’re still unemployed.

The governor had earlier waived the requirement, but it’s actually a federal mandate that apparently superseded his order.

Jay Grandy of Pinellas County was among the 1.3 million Floridians caught up in Florida’s unemployment mess and described the past several weeks as some of the most stressful of his life.

“For me, it was pretty much six weeks of nothing and pretty much not spending,” said Grandy, who worked in a restaurant up until mid-March “I tried to pretend like I was camping.”

But now, there are glimmers of hope as more Floridians report they’ve finally gotten their unemployment applications accepted.

The state reports that while more than half of those who filed for unemployment are still waiting to be paid, 77 percent of the state’s unique claims have now been processed. That includes Grandy, who got his first two weeks of unemployment pay, followed by weeks of back pay, ironically at the same time he was brought back to work.

“It was a weight lifted off of my shoulders,” Grandy said.

The state is still working to clear out any applicants still stuck in the system and is recommending everyone double-check to make sure their form is filled out completely—that’s one of the biggest mistakes leading to delays. As for Grandy, he’s finally back to work, with financial relief from the state to catch up his on bills.

“I ordered a pizza, and rented a movie today,” said Grandy with a big smile. “I’m treating myself.”

He says the small splurge is an exception. The rest of the money left over is going straight into savings to prepare for the uncertain summer, but things are definitely looking up and he has a message for everyone still waiting for relief.

“I feel horrible for everyone who is still in the situation I was still in two weeks ago but just a little bit longer guys. Just hold in there… you got this,” he said.

