TAMPA, Fla. — Local food pantries and are dealing with an astronomical rise in need that started at the beginning of the pandemic..

People who work at the pantries say they are seeing many new faces, as people around the region are dealing with sudden job loss.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is also seeing a “significant increase” in applications.

Terri Champion says being able to get food through Feeding Tampa Bay gives her a sense of security.

"It means a lot to know there are organizations like feeding tampa bay that are available in times of crisis," she said.

It’s not just Champion utilizing food assistance programs.

Feeding Tampa Bay says they’ve had a 400 percent increase in the number of people served.

For them, there’s been a steady increase in people needing food since the pandemic started.

Metropolitan Ministries says they’ve had about seven times as many people requesting assistance since the pandemic started, and they haven’t seen that need go down yet.

Florida’s Department of Children and Families says they’ve also seen a huge increase in applications for help, jumping from 60,000 applications on March 6 to nearly 200,000 by April 3.

Champion says she just hopes whoever may be finding themselves falling upon hard times asks for the help they need

"Getting help from Feeding Tampa Bay or other programs, please, put your pride on the shelf and wrap it with a bow, and eventually we’ll get through this together," she said.

Florida DCF says they reached their “volume peak” in mid-April and says they are beginning to get fewer applications now.

